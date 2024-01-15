Canadian Frontline Nurse Nagle heads to trial

An activist co-founder of Canadian Frontline Nurses is preparing for trial for rallies she organized against public health orders and mandates during the pandemic.Kristen Nagle made the update from San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua in an email blast January 11.“Yesterday, I attended court for an 11b application we brought forward (the right to a speedy trial) for charges made against me November 2020. Our application was denied and it appears I am going to trial.”Nagle’s charges relate to organizing and attending a rally in London, ON She said her court dates will be January 30 and 31 and will be both on Zoom and in-person. Trials related to other rallies will follow.“After this I still have two more trials coming up, another for London and one for Cornwall. Hopefully all these will be wrapped up soon and can put the court stuff behind us,” she said.“The fight in courts is not over, but my hope and faith as always remains strong. I know the true battle has already been won! We just need to claim it and continue to rise above it all!”In the meantime, Nagle and her family “have thoroughly been enjoying” their time in Central America.“Leaving Canada was more healing than I could have imagined. I didn’t realize how much my subconscious was being attacked daily by lines in the sky, flags, radio ads, etc. It never stopped. I didn’t realize how much of it, no matter how hard I to tried to silence it, it was still there,” she said.“It was the space I needed to heal, to look back on the journey, to see the work that was done and what needs to be done moving forward. I couldn’t see this in the fog, in the constant attacks on my psyche.”Nagle said the “unadulterated blue skies, real clouds, real food and good people” were refreshing and that she will spend February in Costa Rica.“There is a sense of freedom here that you can’t experience anywhere else. The ability to just live without being caulded, rules, restrictions, etc. It’s a think for yourself, you are your own safety control board. Makes you realize how much input our society really puts on our everyday lives without even realizing it!” she said.“It’s been an incredibly uplifting, renewing experience. Very safe, I feel safer here than at home to be honest! People are genuine and so kind and loving especially towards the children and baby. It’s been really refreshing!”Nagle has left nursing behind for other pursuits. Of late, she has been doing webinars on gold and silver. She will help host a ladies’ “Rebirth Retreat” in Costa Rica February 17 to 24 and intends to launch a course called Warrior Mamas.“I’m shifting gears as I know the real fight is within our hearts and homes. This is the work I will continue to focus on. Help people stand steadfast in their convictions, beliefs and values, no matter what comes their way,” she said.“This is the true calling of the Warrior. Don’t let anything/anyone keep you down, keep getting up, keep rising! This is how we continue to move forward and show the victory.“Calling 2024 the comeback year! Cheers to all the comebacks!”