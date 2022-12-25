Canadian currency cash money

The Ontario government is trying out a basic income program later this year and is asking the public for their ideas. 

 Courtesy CBC

The number of Canadians donating to charity has reached its lowest point in 20 years, according to a study done by the Fraser Institute. 

“The holiday season is a time to reflect on charitable giving, and the data shows Canadians are consistently less charitable every year, which means charities face greater challenges to secure resources to help those in need,” said Fraser Institute senior policy analyst and study co-author Jake Fuss in a press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

eshea
eshea

"one-quarter vowed to give less"... not a good choice of words.

No one vows to stop giving- they simply can't and then don't.

Trudeau and the LIB/NDP have ruined this country and no one can afford to live let alone give.

My gas bill has gone up 62% from last year two months in a row, so it's not a fluke.

This is now a poor excuse for a democratic country, and our supposed leaders don't think of what they can do for us but, what they can do to us!!!

God help us if we don't get an election and quick!

Merry Christmas!

