Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Export Development Canada (EDC) said it was unsure of recovering millions of dollars it loaned for aircraft engines at an insolvent Mexican carrier, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Whether, and to what extent, Export Development Canada may suffer financial losses in relation to this transaction is unknown at this time,” said EDC in a statement.
The Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) has sought greater disclosure of loan losses by Crown banks such as EDC, which would not disclose the value of loans at risk, citing confidentiality under the Export Development Act.
It approved financing to sell Pratt and Whitney Canada turboprop engines to Mexican airline Transportes Aeromar.
“The underlying motivation for Export Development Canada to engage in this transaction was to support the Canadian aerospace industry,” it said.
EDC petitioned a Mexican court in February to seize three aircrafts after Aeromar faced insolvency. It was grounded one week later due to a series of financial problems, including a large tax liability with the Mexican government.
It would not disclose terms of the Aeromar deal.
“The Export Development Act classifies all information obtained in relation to our customers as privileged,” it said.
The PBO complained in a 2020 report there was no way for taxpayers to gain a true picture of write-offs and delinquent loans through Crown agencies such as EDC, Farm Credit Canada, the Business Development Bank, and other lenders. PBO analysts said expected losses in Crown corporations have not been calculated.
It said each enterprise Crown corporation possesses key data and expertise. It added they should "furnish projections of program size and gains or losses to Parliament."
Budget Officer Yves Giroux said it had “limited disclosure to parliamentarians and Canadians on the billions in potential financial exposure from these programs.”
“Parliamentarians and Canadians need better information,” said Giroux.
The PBO has repeatedly warned Crown banks guaranteed loans with little public oversight.
A 2015 report estimated banks’ loan guarantees at the time totalled $256.7 billion.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Until the woke crowd, that is controlling decisions making is gone, we can expect more of such financially failing reports. The only way we can protect ourselves from this continued financial fiasco is to give our gov't fantasy tax payers. The fantasy woke ruled controllers could go play with their own monopoly money, and leave us real tax payers, to build viable projects badly needed. If this is play acting Hollywood, let's get a game going. Realists, against the fantasy woke. Of course who want's to watch Hollywood. They are so lost, it's pathetic. Helena Guenther
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.