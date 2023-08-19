Transportes Aeromar

Aeromar 

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Export Development Canada (EDC) said it was unsure of recovering millions of dollars it loaned for aircraft engines at an insolvent Mexican carrier, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Whether, and to what extent, Export Development Canada may suffer financial losses in relation to this transaction is unknown at this time,” said EDC in a statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

guest1226
guest1226

Until the woke crowd, that is controlling decisions making is gone, we can expect more of such financially failing reports. The only way we can protect ourselves from this continued financial fiasco is to give our gov't fantasy tax payers. The fantasy woke ruled controllers could go play with their own monopoly money, and leave us real tax payers, to build viable projects badly needed. If this is play acting Hollywood, let's get a game going. Realists, against the fantasy woke. Of course who want's to watch Hollywood. They are so lost, it's pathetic. Helena Guenther

