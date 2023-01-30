Global Affairs Canada attempted to spark a debate about how the cheese curds which top poutine should look.
“Some folks eat theirs the traditional way with curds and others use shredded cheese,” said Global Affairs Canada in a tweet.
“Are you team cheese curd or team shredded?”
#Poutine is one dish that can bring all #Canadian cuisine fans together, but its toppings sure can spark a debate! Some folks eat theirs the traditional way with curds and others use shredded cheese. Are you team cheese curd or team shredded? Tell us below! ⬇️🧀🍟 pic.twitter.com/uzKbYpXOWM— Canada #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 (@Canada) January 28, 2023
Global Affairs Canada encouraged people to tell it their opinion. It included photos of poutine with shredded and whole curds.
Canadian freelance photojournalist Francis Vachon said there are two types of poutine people.
“There are people who root for curd cheese, and there are some others who are wrong,” said Vachon.
There is two types of poutine person. There are people who root for curd cheese, and there are some others who are wrong.— 📷 Francis Vachon 📸 (@FrancisVachon) January 28, 2023
Prominent Canadian political commentator Aaron Gunn said Canadian cultural decay continues.
“If it doesn't have cheese curds, it's not poutine,” said Gunn.
Canadian cultural decay continues. If it doesn't have cheese curds, it's not poutine. https://t.co/rfK33lRR1Y— Aaron Gunn (@AaronGunn) January 29, 2023
Germans were hired by Global Affairs Canada in August to advocate for poutine at Munich's Oktoberfest.
The ministry said the idea was to “promote Canadian food and beverage products to German-speaking end consumers.”
The campaign included a German-language website selling typical Canadian products like maple syrup, blueberry jam, poutine gravy mix, and Moosehead canned lager.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
