Animal testing

Laboratory rabbit 

 Courtesy Otwarte Klatki/Wikimedia Commons

The Canadian government has prohibited cosmetic products from being tested on animals. 

“Protecting animals, now and in the future, is something many Canadians have been calling for, and something we can all celebrate,” said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos in a Tuesday press release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.