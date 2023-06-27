The Canadian government has prohibited cosmetic products from being tested on animals.
“Protecting animals, now and in the future, is something many Canadians have been calling for, and something we can all celebrate,” said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos in a Tuesday press release.
“We are proud to move forward with this measure, and to assure Canadians that the products they buy are cruelty-free.”
Duclos said the Canadian government will “keep working with experts and international partners to explore safe, cruelty-free alternatives so no more animals suffer and die due to cosmetic testing.”
Bill C-47 amended the Food and Drugs Act to ban cosmetic animal testing. The changes mean companies will no longer be allowed to test cosmetic products on animals or sell items which rely on that data to establish safety.
The release said animal testing has decreased worldwide and was seldom conducted in Canada. By implementing these changes, it said Canada is aligning with the global shift towards ethical cosmetic testing by joining countries such as European Union members, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Korea.
Health Canada is working with the international scientific and regulatory community to develop, validate, and implement alternatives to animal testing. That includes providing continued leadership and contributions to the work of various organizations such as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and the International Cooperation on Alternative Test Methods.
Humane Society International/Canada Deputy Dir. Michael Bernard said with the passage of the measures to ban animal testing, Canada is “getting a cruelty-free makeover.”
“This legislation truly shows the great things that can happen when government, industry, the non-profit sector and the public work together to create a better future,” said Bernard.
“Canadian consumers can finally rest assured the cosmetics they purchase have not come as a result of animal suffering — and that is something we can all feel good about.”
Cosmetics Alliance Canada CEO Darren Praznik acknowledged industry and animal protection advocates worked together over the past several years to advance the ban.
Since this issue was first raised in Parliament through a private member’s bill in the Senate in 2015, Cosmetics Alliance Canada met frequently to build a collaborative relationship and to align on principles with Health Canada while ensuring the ban works within the country’s regulatory framework.
“We are very pleased to see the government pass this long overdue legislation,” said Praznik.
The Canadian government said in 2022 tens of thousands of people sent emails and letters demanding a ban on animal testing in the cosmetic industry.
