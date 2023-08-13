Toronto Pride Parade

Toronto hosted WorldPride in 2014 

 Courtesy Stacie DaPonte/Wikimedia Commons

The Canadian government awarded marketing agency Cossette a $1.1 million contract to promote eliminating stigma against sexual minorities. 

“Wow this slipped my radar but Liberals awarded a $1.1M contract to @cossette to create a gender ideology ‘marketing campaign’ to address those ‘hateful’ parents and debunk their ‘disinformation’ about indoctrinating kids,” tweeted True North senior researcher Cosmin Dzsurdzsa.  

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

We need to stop sending our taxes to Ottawa. They abuse their authority. I want then here in Alberta where I have some say.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Why not just cut the red tape and mail our tax cheques directly to these vile activists.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.