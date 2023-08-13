Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Canadian government awarded marketing agency Cossette a $1.1 million contract to promote eliminating stigma against sexual minorities.
“Wow this slipped my radar but Liberals awarded a $1.1M contract to @cossette to create a gender ideology ‘marketing campaign’ to address those ‘hateful’ parents and debunk their ‘disinformation’ about indoctrinating kids,” tweeted True North senior researcher Cosmin Dzsurdzsa.
Women and Gender Equality (WAGE) said it was seeking a qualified contractor to develop, manage, and implement an anti-stigma marketing campaign about sexual minorities aimed at certain people.
“The purpose of the campaign is to raise awareness of the stigma faced by members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada and encourage Canadians to play an active role in reducing that stigma,” said WAGE.
More specifically, WAGE said the campaign “should enhance inclusion and break down underlying and long-standing stigma and discrimination against 2SLGBTQI+ communities through a multi-pronged approach that deconstructs stereotypes and influences positive change.” It said it should address hateful propaganda and debunk disinformation targeting sexual minorities.
The proposed period of contract shall be up March 31.
The contractor grants to the Canadian government the option to extend the contract’s term by up to three one-year periods under the same conditions.
To execute this approach optimally, WAGE said the contractor will be “asked to collect and incorporate the input of organizations who work with members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, including those who specifically work with community members who are indigenous, black, racialized, immigrant, people from a rural or remote area, people with disabilities, and/or people from other equity-deserving communities.”
“Calling upon the expertise of such individuals will help to identify, engage, and amplify diverse voices, supporting the Department’s mandate to promote a better understanding of the intersection of sex and gender with other identity factors (e.g., race, national and ethnic origin, indigenous origin or identity, age, sexual orientation, socioeconomic condition, place of residence, and disability),” it said.
“This approach will further align with the Government of Canada’s gender and diversity lens known as Gender-Based Analysis Plus.”
The Liberals said on July 20 Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s actions indicate he does not care about sexual minorities.
“Eighteen years ago today, same-sex marriage became legal in Canada,” said the Liberals.
“Pierre Poilievre stood against this progress back then and just this month he posed for a photo with someone wearing a ‘Straight Pride’ shirt.”
18 years ago today, same-sex marriage became legal in Canada.Pierre Poilievre stood against this progress back then, and just this month he posed for a photo with someone wearing a ‘straight pride’ shirt.When someone shows you who they are, believe them. pic.twitter.com/taRWe70YtG
