Home sale

A for sale sign is shown in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood on Jan. 26.

 Courtesy CBC

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is recruiting publicists to plot strategies to promote a legal right to housing, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

“Affordable housing for all is an ambitious goal and we cannot do it alone,” said CMHC in a notice. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

“The top 9 most terrifying words in the English Language are: I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.”

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Looks like they are still at it for 2030. If everyone is going to "own nothing and be happy", then home ownership will have to be abolished. Which means government ownership, right?? No private ownership and no private landlords. Better get some flacks hired to promote this--they only have about 7 years to do this.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Right to housing = expropriation. They are coming for your home equity. Hagalion dialect. We create the problem through over regulation and currency inlfaltion which drives up the price of housing and lowers the supply. The solution we give you is "right to housing" which is the elimination of private property. Problem, reaction, solution!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.