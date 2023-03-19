Taipei Tower

Taipei 101 Tower at sunset

 Courtesy CEphoto, Uwe Aranas/Wikimedia Commons

A Canadian government committee will recommend cabinet embrace closer ties with Taiwan, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

“Since 1970, Canada has built significant cultural and economic ties with Taiwan as well as people-to-people ties,” Assistant Deputy Foreign Minister Paul Thoppil told the House of Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

