A Canadian government committee will recommend cabinet embrace closer ties with Taiwan, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Since 1970, Canada has built significant cultural and economic ties with Taiwan as well as people-to-people ties,” Assistant Deputy Foreign Minister Paul Thoppil told the House of Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations.
“Taiwan is an innovative, democratic, and globally-connected society.”
The Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations is expected as early as next week to table a report called Canada and Taiwan: A Strong Relationship in Turbulent Times. MPs finalized the text in a secret session.
The committee asked cabinet “table a comprehensive response to the report.” The Chinese Embassy in Canada denounced past attempts by MPs to recognize Taiwan.
Thoppil said in November cabinet was reviewing terms of a foreign investment pact with Taiwan.
“Those discussions have now been concluded,” said Thoppil.
“Now an assessment is underway.”
The House of Commons voted unanimously to endorse Taiwan’s bid for membership in the World Health Organization (WHO) in October.
“Taiwan deserves a seat at the table,” said Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousands Islands and Rideau Lakes).
The House of Commons passed a motion sponsored by Barrett concurring with a recommendation of the health committee to lift a China ban on Taiwanese participation in the WHO.
Canada suspended official diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1970. There are 14 jurisdictions which recognize it as an independent country, including Belize, Haiti, Honduras, Paraguay, the Marshall Islands, and Vatican City.
China denounced a Conservative bill in 2005 which would have the Canadian government support Taiwan’s participation in multilateral international organizations, including the WHO. The Chinese Embassy called it a “brazen interference in China’s internal affairs.”
Bill C-357, sponsored by former Conservative MP Jim Abbott (Kootenay-Columbia), asked Parliament to acknowledge Taiwan's existence. The bill died on the order paper in 2006.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
