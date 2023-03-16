“Our actions continue to be guided by prudence and we will not hesitate to adjust measures to protect the health and safety of Canadians,” said Duclos.
The new rules came into effect in January.
The release said data from China, the international community, and wastewater sampling conducted in Canada have not detected any new variants of concern. It said the COVID-19 situation in China and Canada improved, and the healthcare system remains stable.
The Public Health Agency of Canada continues to recommend people wear well-fitted masks during their travel on planes and in airports or other crowded indoor settings. People should not travel if they have symptoms of COVID-19.
The release went on to say the Canadian government continues to work with international partners to enhance sequencing capacity and monitors the global epidemiology of COVID-19 and other variants of concern. It added it will not hesitate to adjust measures to protect the health and safety of Canadians should it be required.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said safeguarding the health and safety of Canadians is “always at the forefront of any decision our government makes.”
“While we are encouraged that the epidemiological situation has improved in both China and Canada, and temporary test requirements for air travellers put in place in early 2023 can now be lifted, we know we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants,” said Alghabra.
“We will continue to make decisions based on the best public health advice and will adjust our measures accordingly to keep travellers, transportation workers and our transportation system safe and secure.”
Duclos concluded by saying while this is good news, “we need to remain vigilant.”
“We should all complete our COVID-19 vaccine series and additional recommended doses and continue to do all that we can to protect ourselves and those around us,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
