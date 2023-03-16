Pearson Airport

Travellers walk through Pearson Airport in Toronto on Dec. 16, 2021.

 Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC

Air travellers to Canada on flights originating from China, Hong Kong, or Macao will no longer be required to provide evidence of a COVID-19 test before boarding effective Friday. 

“In January 2023, temporary border measures were put in place to protect the health and safety of everyone in Canada,” said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos in a Thursday press release.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.