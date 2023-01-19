Syrian women

The Canadian government agreed to bring home six Canadian women and 13 children who are detained in prison camps in Syria. Most of the Canadians have been detained in camps operated by Kurdish authorities since the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria fell in 2019.

“This is terrific news for the families and most importantly for the women and children who are detained,” said Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case. 

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

guest50
guest50

Canadians are not responsible for the social, cultural or economic evolution that did not happen either throughout the world or within our own country.

Equality for all has always been our default position, irregardless of the government in power.

If these women chose to leave Canada for ideological or other reasons, we have NO obligation to repatriate them.

Any legal Canadian adult who leaves the country for ideological/other reasons, needs to accept the consequences of their actions.

EACH AND EVERYONE OF THESE WOMEN COULD HAVE TOLD THE TICKET AGENT AT THE AIRPORT THAT THEY WERE BEING FORCED TO LEAVE.

This would have triggered a police/RCMP response, saving them from harm and deprivation.

Funny that they don't teach this in our schools.

Jordan Luenz
Jordan Luenz

Even if they were "married" under duress to these fiends, my guess is that these women are maladjusted to life in Canada, will be effectively non-functional in society, and will be permanently on welfare.

guest50
guest50

[thumbup]

