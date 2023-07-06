Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett announced the Canadian government will be allocating more than $20 million for 42 projects in Western Canada to tackle addiction.
“The toxic drug and overdose crisis in Canada, resulting from an increasingly toxic illegal drug supply, is heartbreaking for family members, friends, colleagues, and neighbours across Canada,” said Bennett in a Thursday press release.
“As we mourn those we have tragically lost, we must also commit to working together to further reduce the stigma around substance use and support communities in their efforts to reduce harms and save lives.”
Bennett thanked the organizations receiving the funding “for their continued dedication towards inspiring change within our communities.”
The funding will be distributed through Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP), whose projects support greater access to prevention, harm reduction, and treatment services for people who use drugs, including those disproportionately affected by their harms or who face barriers accessing services.
This spending builds on the Canadian government’s announcement in February of about $200 billion allocated over 10 years to improve healthcare services for Canadians.
The services reduce surgical backlogs, support healthcare workers, and improve integrated mental health and substance use services.
The Canadian government will continue to work with other levels, indigenous communities, community workers, healthcare professionals, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience, and organizations across Canada to save lives and end the drug crisis.
Squamish Helping Hands Society Executive Director Lori Pyne said everyone deserves respect and dignity in their life.
That is why Pyne is working with people in Squamish and the Sea to Sky Region to build pathways for accessible care for those who need it the most.
“Through SUAP's support, we will provide critical pain management and primary, preventative, and follow-up care to the Squamish community,” said Pyne.
Liberal MP Patrick Weiler (West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, BC) said as British Columbia grapples with the drug crisis, too many people face barriers when seeking prevention, harm reduction, and treatment services.
“Organizations like Squamish Helping Hands Society and Sea to Sky Community Services provide lifesaving services to those that are living with substance use challenges,” said Weiler.
“Our government is committed to supporting projects like these that are critical to prevent the worst impacts from this crisis.”
Weiler concluded by saying this funding will “make a significant, positive difference to those in the Sea to Sky, across BC, and the Prairies so they can get the care they need and deserve.”
BC decriminalized personal possession of various illicit drugs for three years effective January.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
The Feds was to open injection sites and give addicts safer drugs......which perpetuates addiction. They are part of the problem not part of the solution
Free drugs for everyone. No a help more like enabling. Must be the same science they used during the flu season
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.