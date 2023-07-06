Illegal drugs

Illegal drugs 

 Courtesy Steve PB/Wikimedia Commons

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett announced the Canadian government will be allocating more than $20 million for 42 projects in Western Canada to tackle addiction. 

“The toxic drug and overdose crisis in Canada, resulting from an increasingly toxic illegal drug supply, is heartbreaking for family members, friends, colleagues, and neighbours across Canada,” said Bennett in a Thursday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

guest674
guest674

The Feds was to open injection sites and give addicts safer drugs......which perpetuates addiction. They are part of the problem not part of the solution

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Free drugs for everyone. No a help more like enabling. Must be the same science they used during the flu season

Report Add Reply

