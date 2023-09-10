Royal Canadian Mint

Royal Canadian Mint 

 Courtesy Royal Canadian Mint

A secret 1986 Canadian government task force proposed cabinet consider selling the Royal Canadian Mint (RCM), according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“The Ministerial Task Force on Privatization at its meeting of February 12, 1986 had for consideration a memorandum from the minister of Supply and Services dated February 4, 1986 concerning the possible privatization of the Royal Canadian Mint,” said cabinet in a memo. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Did I read that correctly? A federal agency actually making a profit for Canadian taxpayers, surely that cannot be correct? They should be a role model for all agencies, generate positive results for Canadians! I realize we can't show a profit on essential services, but there should be demonstrative benefits for Canadian citizens. Nothing I have seen in the last 3 years, in health, national police, or the "legal" system has benefited Canadian citizens. There are whole agencies that fail absolutely in their purposes, like the recent article about none of the 27,000 complaints about our banks being investigated. How many MILLIONS are now missing from the Canadian Infrastructure Bank, a few years ago it was 20 MILLION. Where exactly has all the Carbon Tax money gone?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.