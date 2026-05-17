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Canadian grocers losing $2,000 a day in profits due to theft

Canadian grocers are losing $2,000 a day per store because of theft — a nearly doubled loss from 2018, according to a new Retail Council of Canada report.
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Grocery Stores
Retail Council Of Canada
Sylvian Charlebois
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Food Professor
organized crime Canada
food inflation Canada
grocery stores Canada
Canadian grocers losing $2,000 a day in theft
grocery theft
groecry theft Canada
$9 billion grocery theft annually
Retail Council of Canada report
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Western Standard
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