Pow wow

Odawa Pow Wow in Ottawa in 2013 

 Courtesy Cjuneau/Wikimedia Commons

Auditors said Canadian Heritage changed the rules on federal grants to subsidize pow wows, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

“Guidelines were revised to make indigenous cultural events eligible for funding which led to increased demand from indigenous groups,” said auditors in a report. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Then we can assume that money that went to these pow wows was to by used to support FN, and the taxpayers can say, "We have paid in full. You are welcome."

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

..."there was a “high level of demand for funding" and "funding was much appreciated by recipients". In other words, more free money and more Liberal votes bought. The Canadians who actually pay taxes are becoming an endangered species.

Report Add Reply
Lbondoc
Lbondoc

Maybe we all ought to reread “Atlas Shrugged”.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

“Rules? We don’t need no stinkin rules” said every Lib/NDP(read communist) everywhere.

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

👍

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

FreeAlberta: [thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.