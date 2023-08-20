Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Auditors said Canadian Heritage changed the rules on federal grants to subsidize pow wows, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Guidelines were revised to make indigenous cultural events eligible for funding which led to increased demand from indigenous groups,” said auditors in a report.
“This revision identifies an exception to the guidelines for pow wows and other indigenous cultural demonstrations, as contests in general are not eligible for funding.”
Existing rules had banned funding for contests.
The report gave no reason for the pow wow exemption. The program offered all applicants cash grants of up to $200,000 and cost taxpayers an average $24.8 million per year.
Twenty-five indigenous festivals qualified for grants totalling $356,000 in 2018. The change in rules saw 65 indigenous festivals receive funding, which totalled $2.2 million in 2021.
Auditors said there was a “high level of demand for funding.”
“Funding was much appreciated by recipients,” they said.
They said the program is responding to current, changing needs to a large extent. They added there is high demand for funding and strong interest by Canadians to engage with art and heritage activities.
Auditors said festival subsidies were targeted at sexual minority groups, but they did not detail funding. Marginalized communities attend arts and culture events at least as much and in some cases more often than Canadians at large.
The no-contest rule was waived for First Nations under former heritage minister Steven Guilbeault, who said he believes in Canadian heritage from across the country.
“I believe all parts of Canada’s heritage are important to Canada,” said Guilbeault.
“Western heritage, Eastern heritage, Northern heritage, First Nations.”
