Canadian HIV-positive biological man ‘breastfeeds’ baby with medical support

A biological, HIV-positive male from Montreal who identifies as female has been so-called “breastfeeding” an infant with the support of medical professionals. This “medical expertise,” included “five physicians in three clinics in two world class hospitals,” namely Montreal’s Goldfarb Clinic, according to Reduxx News.Murray Pearson, 52, who was once a men's’ rights activist, became a transwoman in 2022 according to his social media history. He has claimed to insert progesterone rectally since 2023. .Pearson now goes by the name Margaret (Margie) Fancypants on social media and recently shared a photo of himself at a lactation clinic holding a baby on a Reddit community for men who late in life claim to be women, titled r/TransLater. Pearson’s post had the subject line, “Milk, baby, milk! MTF 52,” and wrote that one “benefit of being transfemme” includes “that you can be pregnant and get drunk” without an issue. “I have a baby almost 9 months old… I cannot wait to connect through feeding,” Pearson wrote. “And yes, I will stop drinking before it negatively affects anything they drink!”“This is a wish I have had for decades,” Pearson continued. “My egg cracked a year ago on December 12 and I realized I could nurse my baby already on the way. That lit a fire under me and I have gone from having lean pectoral muscle in March to full B-cups now and growing fast.”Pearson, who calls himself a “lesbian,” acknowledged six months ago he is aware the deadly HIV address could be spread to the baby through breastfeeding but will “keep a very close eye on that.”.“I am HIV+, continuously controlled for 18.5 years now,” wrote Pearson on Reddit at the time. “The viral suppression into undetectability makes sexual transmission impossible. But transmission through milk IS possible if viral load becomes detectable so I will test viral load monthly (opposed to semiannually) to keep a VERY close eye on that.”“Two endocrinologists, Newman and Goldfarb, created a protocol to induce lactation in adoptive mothers,” Pearson explained. “It works for trans women as well, it works best when breast growth is mature but I am taking domperidone while my primary breast growth is underway.”Allegedly his “breastfeeding” case is being documented by infectious diseases researcher Dr. Marina Klein of McGill University. Klein told Reduxx she has been monitoring Pearson’s experimental lactation and confirmed she had been monitoring Pearson for his HIV infection, however, she emphasized she was not involved in his transition and she was not consulted on the lactation process.“It’s important to emphasize that we do not recommend breastfeeding for people with HIV as this is the only way to be certain that no HIV transmission will occur after a baby is born,” Dr. Klein said. “However, guidelines have evolved over time with the recognition that the risk of transmission is very low when HIV infection is undetectable with effective therapy … If, after informed discussion, a person expresses a wish to breastfeed they may choose to do so provided they are willing to follow a close protocol of viral monitoring and have their baby followed closely with pediatric specialists who would generally recommend that they receive preventive medication.”Pearson has also hinted the experiment might land him in a medical journal. “Fortunately, Dr Lenore Goldfarb, creator of the protocol, has her clinic at the same hospital we birthed our baby in,” Pearson wrote. “I may even end up in the medical literature.” .Last summer Pearson announced he found his “true self” after dancing in a drag show for his friend’s birthday. Eight months later, in February 2024, Pearson said the first time he truly felt like a woman was while trying on clothes at a thrift store. “I realized that the beautiful curvy woman in the mirror was the real me and I could be her every day… after more than two decades of stealth resistance,” Pearson wrote, “87 days later I started spiro, 14 days after that estradiol, and now I am looooooving my boobs. Having curves without fakery is AMAZING.”