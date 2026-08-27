News

Canadian Honey Council warns US tariffs could jeopardize domestic beekeepers, crop pollination

If the United States maintains a new 50% tariff on Canadian honey, domestic honey producers could face falling prices, farm closures and wider consequences for crop pollination, according to the Canadian Honey Council (CHC).
If the United States maintains a new 50% tariff on Canadian honey, domestic honey producers could face falling prices, farm closures and wider consequences for crop pollination, according to the Canadian Honey Council (CHC).Image generated by ChatGPT AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Tariffs
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Honey
tariffs on Canada
US Canada trade war
honey bees
Tariff impacts
USA Canada Trade
US Canada trade relations
beekeepers
Canadian Honey Council
Rod Scarlett
American Honey Producers Association
Chris Hiatt
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news