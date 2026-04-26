Canadian Human Rights Commission report to UN omits internal anti-black racism findings

Canada’s federal human rights watchdog is facing renewed scrutiny after highlighting systemic racism abroad in a report to the United Nations while failing to reference earlier findings of discrimination within its own workforce.Blacklock's Reporter says the Canadian Human Rights Commission submitted a report to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights focused on anti-black discrimination in Canada, criticizing policing, courts, and the correctional system for disproportionately affecting people of African descent.“We advocate for human rights in Canada,” the commission wrote, describing ongoing challenges rooted in systemic racism and historical disadvantage affecting black Canadians.The submission said anti-black racism is driven by “a web of complex and intersecting factors,” and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to promoting an inclusive society where all individuals can exercise their rights freely.However, the report did not address prior internal findings involving the treatment of black employees within the commission itself — an omission that has drawn criticism from the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat and prompted a public apology from the agency’s leadership..In 2023, Chief Commissioner Charlotte-Anne Malischewski acknowledged that employees had experienced discrimination in the workplace, issuing an apology for the organization’s failures as both an employer and service provider.“The Commission sincerely apologizes for any instances in which we fell short of our obligation whether as an employer or service provider,” she said at the time, adding that she could not provide details due to confidentiality rules.Nine black employees had previously documented allegations including denial of promotions, discriminatory treatment and workplace tokenism. The Treasury Board later formally censured the commission over its handling of the matter.Then-Senator Ratna Omidvar questioned whether any disciplinary action had been taken against managers involved in the complaints. The commissioner responded that those individuals were no longer in management roles but did not confirm whether anyone had been dismissed.Labour representatives later told a Senate committee the situation warranted broader reform..“The entire Commission should have been fired,” said David McNairn, then-president of the Association of Justice Counsel. He described the workplace as toxic and called for a complete overhaul of senior leadership.“There needs to be a swift and complete overhaul of the Commission’s senior management,” McNairn said. “Trust cannot be re-earned while the leadership that enabled and failed to address anti-black racism remains in place.”The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between the commission’s public advocacy on systemic discrimination and its own internal workplace practices, raising questions about accountability within the federal agency tasked with enforcing human rights protections.