Almost six million individuals identified their ethnicity as “Canadian” in the census, according to Statistics Canada data.
For years, census takers did not consider “Canadian” as a distinct ethnic group, which resulted in public protest.
Almost six million individuals identified their ethnicity as “Canadian” in the census, according to Statistics Canada data.
For years, census takers did not consider “Canadian” as a distinct ethnic group, which resulted in public protest.
“We don’t choose the ethnic categories on the census,” Chief Statistician Anil Arora testified at 2020 hearings of the Commons Languages committee.
“They reflect the responses from the previous census. The ethnic aspect is changing a lot as the years go by. The ‘Canadian’ category was one example we included in the census to reflect responses from the previous census.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, StatsCan released figures on responses to Question 23 on the last long-form census that asked, “What were the ethnic or cultural origins of this person’s ancestors?”
A total of 5,667,205 answered “Canadian,” the largest single ethnic group.
According to the census, there were 5.3 million individuals who identified as English, 3.9 million as French, 4.4 million as Irish, 4.4 million as Scottish, 2.9 million as German, 1.7 million as Chinese, 1.5 million as Italian, 1.3 million as Ukrainian, and 1.3 million as Indian.
Questionnaires also identified thousands of Canadians who tied ethnicity to their home province. The census counted:
The census also revealed that some individuals identified themselves ethnically as Acadian (305,175), Franco Ontarian (24,110), Pennsylvania Dutch (17,320), Gaspesian (15,650), Cape Bretoner (13,065), United Empire Loyalist (10,020), or African Nova Scotian (6,480).
“Often referred to as a person’s ancestral ‘roots,’ ethnic or cultural origins should not be confused with citizenship, nationality, language or place of birth,” said a StatsCan Ethnic or Cultural Origin Reference Guide.
“Responses to the ethnic or cultural origins questions on the census reflect respondents’ perceptions of their background. As such many factors can influence changes in responses over time.”
After a public outcry over no national self-identification option in the 1991 census, StatsCan allowed individuals to identify their ethnicity as “Canadian.”
“How many generations do we have to go back before we’re Canadian?” Mel Hurtig, Edmonton publisher of the Canadian Encyclopedia, told reporters at the time.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.