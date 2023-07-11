COVID-19 Vaccine Needle

COVID-19 vaccine needle 

 Courtesy Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending Canadians take another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this fall. 

“NACI anticipates that new COVID-19 vaccine formulations could be available this fall, and the committee is recommending that jurisdictions plan to offer a dose of the new vaccine if it has been at least 6 months since a previous dose of vaccine or a SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said NACI Chair Dr. Shelley Deeks in a Tuesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(8) comments

WCanada
WCanada

Hard no.

Jane V
Jane V

Why did WS not allow me to post a documentary link about the covid19 pandemic?

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Get jabbed to "...reduce the impact of (Covid 19) on the healthcare system...)!

In other words, under socialized medicine the people serve the system, not the other way around.

zeema
zeema

not happening

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

There has been a lot of discussion, about the virus and vaccine, since the pandemic. Can't say that I trust it.

D&J
D&J

NO

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

you know where you can shove that shot....

Raz
Raz

Don't listen to these wackjob pharmies.

