Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending Canadians take another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this fall.
“NACI anticipates that new COVID-19 vaccine formulations could be available this fall, and the committee is recommending that jurisdictions plan to offer a dose of the new vaccine if it has been at least 6 months since a previous dose of vaccine or a SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said NACI Chair Dr. Shelley Deeks in a Tuesday press release.
“While we have seen that COVID-19 can peak at any time of year, we typically have a very strained health system during the respiratory virus season, which typically occurs during the fall and winter months.”
The NACI said immunization is particularly important for people at increased risk of COVID-19 such as adults 65 years of age or older, long-term care home and congregate living settings residents, people with underlying medical conditions, pregnant women, indigenous people, non-white people, and those who provide essential services.
While the seasonality of COVID-19 has not been established, other respiratory viruses such as influenza and RSV increase in the fall and winter months. COVID-19 vaccination can increase protection and reduce the impact of it on the healthcare system while these other viruses are circulating.
The NACI acknowledged vaccine manufacturers are developing updated formulations of COVID-19 vaccines to provide better protection against circulating variants. These vaccines are expected to be available in the coming months.
COVID-19 vaccines can be given concurrently or at any time before or after other vaccines.
The NACI went on to say vaccination of healthcare workers and people providing essential services is expected to be important in maintaining healthcare system capacity.
It will review available information on updated vaccine formulations expected for the fall and will update recommendations as needed.
Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam thanked the NACI for their timely advice on COVID-19 vaccination this upcoming fall.
“An additional dose using the latest vaccine formulations will be an important tool to not only build back protection against severe disease that wanes over time, but also protect against currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants,” said Tam.
“This additional dose is especially important for those at increased risk of COVID-19 infection or severe disease.”
Tam said keeping up Canadians’ protections against COVID-19 through vaccination and masking will be “vital this fall when we expect other respiratory viruses, including influenza and RSV, to be co-circulating in our communities and adding stress to our healthcare system.”
Deeks concluded by saying offering another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting this fall is “expected to increase protection and will be particularly important for those at increased risk of COVID-19 infection or severe disease.”
“This will benefit individuals and also may help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the health system,” she said.
The NACI recommended in March another booster shot for retirees beginning that month.
(8) comments
Hard no.
Why did WS not allow me to post a documentary link about the covid19 pandemic?
Get jabbed to "...reduce the impact of (Covid 19) on the healthcare system...)!
In other words, under socialized medicine the people serve the system, not the other way around.
not happening
There has been a lot of discussion, about the virus and vaccine, since the pandemic. Can't say that I trust it.
NO
you know where you can shove that shot....
Don't listen to these wackjob pharmies.
