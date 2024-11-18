News

Canadian Irwin Cotler survives Iranian jihad assassination plot

Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal MP Irwin Cotler targetted by
Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal MP Irwin Cotler targetted by Western Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Irwin Cotler
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals
terrorist entity
October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack on Israel
Iranian jihad attempt to murder
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
RCMP protection
Advancing Human Rights,
Geneva Summit for Human Rights
Israel Council on Foreign Relations
Masih Alinejad

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news