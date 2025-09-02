Canadian journalist under investigation for reporting during election

A Canadian independent journalist has been targeted by the Commissioner of Canada's Elections for allegedly violating the Canada Elections Act, reporting on a Liberal candidate during the previous election.Keean Bexte of Juno News is being investigated according to Subsection 91(a) of the Act.The letter addressed to Bexte from the Commissioner's office states that during an election period individuals are not allowed to make "a false statement that a candidate, a prospective candidate, the leader of a political party or a public figure associated with a political party has committed an offence under an Act of Parliament or a regulation made under such an Act" which may affect the results of an election.Bexte is being investigated for his sourced reports published on Juno News about a Liberal candidate, Thomas Keeper. .Juno News claims, "We published interviews with eight people who know Keeper, including on-the-record testimony.""We sought comment repeatedly from Keeper and the Liberal Party.""They didn’t engage," they state. After their publications, Keeper was dropped as a candidate for the Liberals.Section 91(1) of the Act was recommended to be repealed by the former Chief Electoral Officer due to its vague nature — potentially infringing on political speech.In a 2016 report, the former Chief stated: "The Commissioner has noted that the provision's lack of clarity causes enforcement difficulties. It also raises expectations of what can be prosecuted."Ontario courts had previously ruled the law was unconstitutional.The Independent Press Gallery of Canada (IPG) has come out with a statement in response stating, "IPG condemns the criminal investigation launched against journalist Keean Bexte and Juno News under section 91(1) of the Canada Elections Act."They ended by proclaiming, "The IPG stands with Juno News. Censorship by prosecution cannot be allowed to replace accountability.".The Western Standard talked to Bexte himself who stated, "it's outrageous that the Canadian government is persecuting journalists for reporting in good faith and honestly during a Federal election.""This is the type of thing you expect to see in China and Iran and North Korea, but threatening a journalist with five years in prison for sharing corroborated and sourced and ethically produced journalism is outrageous, and every Canadian, whether they are left-wing or right-wing, should reject this type of behaviour from the state." "Everyone should be appalled that this is even happening, and this is what's going to send a chilling effect to all journalists across the country."."When the next election comes around, they're going to think twice.""Will I be prosecuted and threatened with jail time, or, God forbid, put in jail behind bars for reporting a story that the public needs to hear about?" "It's this is bad news for all Canadians," he concludes.