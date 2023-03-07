Brown supreme court
The Canadian Judicial Council is a reviewing a complaint into the conduct of Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown, who is currently on leave.

A complaint was made against Brown on Jan. 29 to Christopher Hinkson, chief justice of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and chairperson of the council's Judicial Conduct Committee.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

A Person
A Person

Nothing will happen. Lawyers protect their own. This is simply a paid vacation for someone who (mis)judges the lives of every single Canadian. With this power he yields, you’d think he’d be held to the highest standards for which all could see and judge; but here we are, left in the dark while evil slithers away behind a curtain.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Our judiciary in Canada is a corrupt to the core Trudeau infected terrorist organization

They would be at home in Third Reich Germany

They deserve ZERO respect

guest50
guest50

Long past time the Judiciarary (all levels) was held to account in Canada.

