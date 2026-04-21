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Canadian killed in Mexican pyramid shooting identified, shooter was inspired by Columbine school massacre

Canadian killed in Mexican shooting identified, Mexican authorities find pamphlets discussing 1999 Columbine High School shootings found in shooters backpack
A Canadian woman has been killed and multiple others have been injured after a gunman opened fire at Mexico’s Teotihuacan Pyramids, a popular tourist spot, before committing suicide.
A Canadian woman has been killed and multiple others have been injured after a gunman opened fire at Mexico’s Teotihuacan Pyramids, a popular tourist spot, before committing suicide. Courtesy of Breaking911 via X.
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Mexico
Canada and Mexico
Mexican Pyramid Shooting
Teotihuacán pyramids
Canadian killed
Mexican shooting

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