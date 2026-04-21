Canadian killed in Mexican pyramid shooting identified, shooter was inspired by Columbine school massacre

The Canadian killed at the shooting at Mexico's Teotihuacán pyramids has been identified, and more information has been released about the shooter's motives and his obsession with the Columbine High School massacre.The 29-year-old Canadian that was the sole death reported in the attack has been identified as Delicia Li de Yong; no further information about the deceased has been released by Mexican or Canadian authorities.Reports say she was shot in the upper back."As a result of a horrific act of gun violence, a Canadian was killed and another wounded in Teotihuacan, Mexico," the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs wrote in a social media post about the shooting.The attack was perpetrated by 27-year-old Mexican national Julio Cesar Jasso, and local authorities say the attack was not "spontaneous."Jasso had reportedly been staying in hotels nearby to the pyramid site in the days leading up to the attack; it was believed he did this in order to get close to the location at which he wanted the attack to take place.In a new video released, which reports to show a victim's POV of the attack, the shooter can be heard ranting about Europeans and saying things like, "I'll sacrifice you. This was built for sacrificing, you bastards. Not for you to take your little photo.".The video and audio above are unverified, but do point to similar themes that Mexican authorities have pointed to as possible motives.In the video the shooter seemed to target the European victims specifically, saying things like "You who have come from f**king Europe aren't going back."Mexican authorities also stated in a press conference that police found pamphlets in Jasso's backpack that detailed the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, a shooting that took place on the same day Jasso conducted his attack.Apart from the one Canadian who died, 13 other people were injured as a result of the shooting. The shooter also took his own life after being shot in the leg by police.