The Canadian Liver Foundation (CLF) launched a petition to ensure liver education is taught in schools across the country.
It comes amid growing concerns over liver-related diseases even among non-drinkers.
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is rising across the country, with approximately 25% of Canadians affected according to the CLF.
In addition, NAFLD cases among children are also on the rise, with reportedly one in five children suffering from the disease.
Each signature will automatically send a letter to the minister of Education as part of the petition.
Jennifer Nebesky, president and CEO of the CLF, said “very little to no foundational liver education is taught in schools across Canada.”
“I didn’t learn what I know about my liver from elementary and secondary school. I now understand the importance of liver health, but this is because I have done my own homework,” said Nebesky.
“I have had the privilege to meet with and learn from families across the country affected by liver disease, and I have also learned through the CLF’s partnerships in the liver research community.”
“I am not alone in this. The sad reality is, unless you or somebody you love has been diagnosed with a liver disease, most people couldn’t even point to where in their body their liver is located.”
“This is not okay for many reasons, especially with dramatically increasing prevalence rates for diseases like NAFLD, which now affects approximately 25% of Canadians and one in five children.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
