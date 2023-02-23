Money problems

Money problems 

 Courtesy Pexels

Data confirm middle class Canadians, especially young families, have seen inflation eat away at their standard of living, Statistics Canada data showed yesterday. “Most workers have seen their purchasing power decline,” wrote the agency.

“Wages and earnings have not kept pace with price pressures especially those related to food and shelter,” said a StatsCan report Research To Insights: Consumer Price Inflation, Recent Trends And Analysis. “Most workers have seen their purchasing power decline as inflationary pressures ramp up,” it added.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Be sure to personally thank every single NDP and Liberal voter that you meet.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.