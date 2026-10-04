News

Canadian lumber and steel producers warn new markets cannot replace lost exports to US

Canada is the biggest exporter of softwood lumber to the US, accounting for 44% of its total imports despite more than 40 years of trade penalties and battles.
Canada is the biggest exporter of softwood lumber to the US, accounting for 44% of its total imports despite more than 40 years of trade penalties and battles.Courtesy ResourceWorks
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Steel
Steel Industry
Senator Rosa Galvez
Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association
Brian Kingston
The Forest Products Association of Canada
Derek Nighbor
Canadian lumber
steel exports
Canadian Steel Producers Association
John Cuddihy
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news