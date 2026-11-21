CALGARY — Military canteens and kit shops handling $28 million in annual sales are still relying on paper forms to track inventory, with auditors finding repeated discrepancies between recorded stock and goods on hand.Blacklock’s Reporter reported the findings mark another instance of poor military record keeping, with auditors unable to establish the value of goods unaccounted for at the stores.“Test counts conducted during site visits identified recurring inventory discrepancies,” said the Audit Of Canadian Forces Morale And Welfare Services And Non-Public Property Inventory Management.The stores “could not use stocktaking counts consistently to confirm inventory was accurate or identify causes of flagged discrepancies,” auditors wrote.Canteen and kit shop sales totalled $28 million last year. The audit stressed that “financial sustainability is a strategic priority.”Management pledged changes in response.“We will strengthen inventory management through updated policies,” said a Management Action Plan.The findings follow years of warnings about inventory controls across the Canadian Armed Forces and Department of National Defence.In 2016, the department said it needed private contractors to track approximately $7 billion in goods stored in 740 warehouses across the country..Fifth soldier dies from injuries after CFB Wainwright fire.An earlier Audit Of Inventory Management, published in 2008, found the department lacked “proper stocktaking, adjustment and write-off processes” and “cannot ensure that departmental assets are safeguarded.”A 2009 audit identified “little guidance regarding the approach, frequency and documentation and reporting.”The following year, an Audit Of Canex Purchasing And Inventory Management warned outdated policies showed governance needed improvement. A 2014 audit subsequently found inventory managers were generally failing to initiate the disposal of surplus stock.More recently, recordkeeping problems have affected emergency medical supplies.The 2025 Evaluation Of The Strategic Medical Countermeasures Program Summary Report identified difficulties tracking critical stockpiles at leased warehouses in Petawawa, Pembroke and Trenton, Ontario. “Without reliable and timely inventory data information, tracking the status of the stockpile is difficult, time consuming and potentially inaccurate,” the report said.It warned unresolved tracking problems would continue to hamper stockpile management and negatively affect readiness.The military’s difficulties contrast with electronic tracking practices described by a Sears Canada logistics executive in a 2016 interview.“We did a complete inventory every 30 days,” the executive said. “We scanned everything when it came off the truck and again when it was sold so we wouldn’t have to count the pants on the shelves.”The system tracked truck capacity, individual products and clothing sizes, the executive said, allowing the retailer to know whether a truck was 20% or 75% full and precisely what it carried.