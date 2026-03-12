News

Canadian military instillation in Kuwait hit by Iranian missiles

Canadian personnel safe and unharmed after Iranian missiles land on Canadian military instillation in Kuwait
The Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait
The Ali Al-Salem Air Base in KuwaitGoogle Maps
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Anita Anand
Canadian Military
Kuwait
conflict in the middle east
Canadian Military Base
Ali Al-Salem Air Base

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news