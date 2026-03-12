Canadian military instillation in Kuwait hit by Iranian missiles

An investigation by La Presse has revealed that a Canadian military installation had been hit by Iranian missiles ten days ago, but the public or parliament had not been informed.Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand confirmed the missile strike had happened during a press scrum on Thursday; she also added that no Canadian personnel were injured.Iranian missiles hit the Ali Al-Salem Air Base, which contains military infrastructure from Kuwait, the United States, and Canada.Camp Canada, as it's called, has been an active Canadian military installation for over ten years, and new satellite images show what appears to be damage inflicted to Canadian bunkers from Iranian missiles.During the attack, Canadian personnel were able to shelter in the fortified bunkers on the base and walked away with any casualties..Personnel at the base have reportedly been moved for their safety, although it's assumed that Canadian installations were not targeted deliberately by the Iranians.The base has been used in Canada's ongoing Operation IMPACT, the Canadian forces' operations against the Islamic State, or ISIL.It's unclear why it took so long for this news to be released, not just to the public, but, according to La Presse, to parliamentarians who were engaging in debate and discussion about possible Canadian involvement in the ongoing Iranian conflict.When asked further about the situation on Thursday, Anita Anand said that the questions would be better suited to the defence minister, David McGuinty.