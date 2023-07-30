Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Arctic security is now considered “more important than ever,” according to a briefing note from the Privy Council.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the note also revealed 300 soldiers, sailors, and aircrew are permanently assigned to the Arctic region.
“Geopolitical competition, rapid technological changes and the changing Arctic landscape make defending this strategically important region, its people and our interests more important than ever,” said the April 26 note Arctic Security.
“The Canadian Armed Forces maintains a year-round presence in the Arctic.”
The military was located in Whitehorse, Yellowknife, and Iqaluit. It said a local militia, the part-time Canadian Rangers, numbered 1,700 across the three territories.
“The Canadian Armed Forces exercises surveillance and control in the Arctic, maintains a visible and persistent presence and responds to aeronautical search and rescue incidents,” said Arctic Security. Other military were “flowing in and out” for yearly exercises.
Following a report from the Senate Defence committee on June 28, which emphasized the importance of Arctic defence, the briefing note was made public.
“We have to keep an eye on this,” said Sen. Tony Dean (ON), committee chair. “In the past 10 years, Russia has reopened or rebuilt a number of Cold War-era military bases in the Arctic.”
“More than 10 are operational. Nuclear-powered submarines are stationed there.”
The committee report Arctic Security cited “significant threats” to the territories.
“These include climate change, security challenges arising from increased international shipping through the Northwest Passage, global interest in the Arctic’s natural resources and the buildup of Russia’s Arctic military,” said Arctic Security.
The Commons Indigenous Affairs committee recommended in its June 21 report Arctic Security and Sovereignty that the Canadian government should “strengthen the capabilities of the Canadian Armed Forces” in the Arctic.
“The concept of security is about addressing potential threats and harms,” wrote MPs.
“Risks to Arctic security include conventional military threats,” said the report.
“The committee heard about the unlikely but real possibility of a limited nuclear exchange.”
In 2022, Professor Robert Hubert from the University of Calgary stated Canadians should still be worried about the possibility of nuclear war.
“Putin has not only threatened nuclear war, he has built the necessary weapon delivery systems and weapons to carry it out,” said Huebert.
“We used to have plans during the Cold War when we recognized a similar threat. In 2022, most of these plans are either non-existent or are so old as to not be practical.”
