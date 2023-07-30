Canadian Arctic

 

 Courtesy Kevin Paul/Canadian Armed Forces

Arctic security is now considered “more important than ever,” according to a briefing note from the Privy Council.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the note also revealed 300 soldiers, sailors, and aircrew are permanently assigned to the Arctic region.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Footloose
Footloose

Wow, they’re no longer wearing jungle gear, carying Lee Enfield WWII carbines. But maybe that just this dozen.

Report Add Reply

