Canadian military struggles to recruit despite strong support from young Canadians

Most young Canadians view the military favourably, but only a minority would seriously consider joining its ranks, according to new Department of National Defence research highlighting ongoing recruitment challenges for the Canadian Armed Forces.Blacklock's Reporter says the study found that while 79% of Canadians under 34 hold a positive opinion of the military, just 30% said they would likely consider a career in the armed forces.Researchers found practical benefits were the strongest factors attracting potential recruits. Paid education and training topped the list at 21%, followed by serving the country at 18%, compensation improvements at 16%, health benefits at 14%, and long-term job stability at 14%.The findings are detailed in the report 2026 Views Of The Canadian Armed Forces Recruitment Study, based on 12 focus groups and online surveys involving 4,050 Canadians under the age of 34.The Department of National Defence paid Ottawa-based Earnscliffe Strategy Group $223,901 to conduct the research.Despite generally positive views of the military, respondents identified several major deterrents to enlistment.The most commonly cited concerns included being away from home and family and exposure to danger, each at 25%. Another 22% cited the possibility of combat, while 17% pointed to frequent relocations and 14% raised concerns about work-life balance.“Overall familiarity with the Canadian Armed Forces is limited,” the report stated. Only 12% of respondents described themselves as being very familiar with the organization..The survey found men were more likely than women to consider military service. Interest was also higher among Canadians with household incomes below $100,000, residents of Atlantic Canada, South Asians, blacks, indigenous men, and people living near military facilities.The recruitment challenge comes as the Canadian Armed Forces remains below its targeted strength levels.Official estimates place the military at roughly 5% below its minimum target of 71,500 regular force members. The federal government has set a goal of reaching full strength by 2029.Defence Minister David McGuinty has previously acknowledged ongoing staffing pressures.“Attrition levels are about eight to nine percent per year,” McGuinty told reporters. Previous years saw attrition rates nearly double those levels, according to a 2024 departmental inquiry tabled in the House of Commons.Military leaders have also acknowledged that lengthy application processing times continue to hamper recruitment efforts.Appearing before the Commons public accounts committee on April 20, Lt.-Gen. Erick Simoneau said the armed forces has significantly reduced wait times but still faces challenges.“We are still not perfect in terms of processing times,” Simoneau told MPs.“We went from 275 days to 134 days and we’d like to bring that down to 30 days. Someone who is in the pipeline and waiting, well, there’s nothing worse than that. We don’t know where they are in the system.”The findings suggest the military faces a dual challenge of raising awareness about military careers while convincing young Canadians that the benefits of service outweigh concerns about family separation, personal risk and lifestyle disruptions.