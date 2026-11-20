CALGARY — The Canadian Armed Forces will continue avalanche control in Rogers Pass beyond August 2027, reversing a plan to end the military’s role in protecting the highway and rail line between Revelstoke and Golden, BC.CBC News reported that Parks Canada announced the decision Thursday and the military confirmed it. National Defence had cited changing military priorities when it announced plans to end Operation Palaci after the coming season. Neither agency explained what prompted the reversal..Canadian Armed Forces bringing an end to its longest domestic mission — avalanche control in the Rogers Pass.“Following further consideration, there is currently no set date for the end of Operation Palaci,” Parks Canada said in a statement.Parks Canada and the military are still developing a transition plan for avalanche control in the pass. The military will continue supporting the work until further notice, Parks Canada said.For more than 70 years, military crews have used howitzers to trigger smaller, controlled slides along a 43-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in Glacier National Park. Crews can clear the snow from the highway and railway, reducing the risk that a larger avalanche will hit either route.Parks Canada describes Operation Palaci as the longest-running operation in Canadian Armed Forces history and the world’s largest mobile avalanche control program. It covers 135 avalanche paths through the pass.