Canadian Museum of Human Rights drags itself into Pride Month

The Canadian Museum of Human Rights in Winnipeg isn't waiting for Pride Month and will round out the May with three drag events for all ages.The evening of Friday, May 24, the museum's Bonnie and John Buhler Hall will host Celebrating Pride: Kendall Gender presents KENAISSANCE. Promoters bill the event as a "human rights promotion" and say, "All ages welcome. Visitors may be required to show proof of age to purchase alcohol."According to the event description, "Performer, host, model and 2SLGBTQI+ activist Kendall Gender is a bona fide Canadian drag sensation" who will offer "an immersive show inspired by Beyoncé’s iconic Renaissance world tour." The biracial artist finished third in Season 2 of Canada's Drag Race."Most recently she was seen on All stars — Canada vs. the World. She is also known for being the queer ambassador for Annabelle Cosmetics and Fairmont Hotels and was a member of infamous drag group BRATPACK. Kendall is a past winner of elite drag competition “Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar” in 2017," the billing continues.Other performers include the DJ Kaptain, an Inuk and Anishinaabe performer who goes by the pronoun "they." Feather Talia, a Winnipeg resident and member of Saskatchewan's Muskowekwan First Nation will perform as the “Indigiqueer Drag Comedian.” The "queer BIPOC" Ruby Chopstix "is the drag queen who fights evil by moonlight, wins love by daylight and never runs from a real fight!"Rounding out the list is Traycee, "a proud Filipinx Winnipeg‐based drag queen who holds the title of 'Lipsync Assassin of Winnipeg.' ... With the biggest heart and tricks, be prepared to have your mind blown!"Sunday morning's "Beyond the Rainbow Brunch" at Level 1 of the Boreal Bistro is already sold out."Light up your Pride weekend with a kaleidoscope of performances by some of the city’s sassiest drag artists, while enjoying a sunny brunch prepared by WOW! Hospitality," promoters proclaim."All ages are welcome. Visitors may be required to show proof of age to purchase alcohol."The event will feature drag performances by the Rainbow Resource Centre's drag artist-in-residence Ruby Chopstix, Serenity LaDasha, Anishanaabe Two-Spirit member of Couchiching First Nation Randy River, and Aria Zero."Having always wanted to be a magical girl when she grew up, Aria’s drag is a combination of anime, cartoons, fantasy and video games," the event promotion explains.The brunch ends at 1:30 p,m,, but is followed by Beyond the Rainbow Storytime at 2:30, p.m. a free event at the Stuart Clark Garden of Contemplation on Level 3 of the museum."Come for an enchanting storytime as local drag artists Ruby Chopstix and Serenity LaDasha read heartwarming stories that celebrate inclusivity and Pride!" says the event description."All ages are welcome."