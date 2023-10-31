Canadian Muslims say ‘lack of equity for their religion’

New records showed that the Privy Council conducted a survey among Muslims regarding the “lack of equity for their religion” in Canada.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the research occurred after the prime minister appointed an advisor to focus on Islamophobia.“Asked to identify what they felt to be the top issues impacting Muslims in Canada, several cited what they perceived as a lack of equity for their religion compared to others practiced throughout the country,” said a Privy Council report. “Several described what they viewed as limited accommodation for rituals such as daily prayer as well as discrimination towards visual symbols associated with their religion including the wearing of headscarves.”Findings were drawn from focus groups with Muslim Canadians last March following the prime minister’s January 25 appointment of former Toronto Star columnist Amira Elghawaby as cabinet’s $191,000-a-year Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia. The report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection of Canadians’ Views was dated April 12, which was several months before Hamas attacked Israel, including the killing and kidnapping of Jews.Muslims said the cabinet must “protect their rights as Canadians” and that “some degree of Islamophobia” existed across the country. “Asked what more the federal government could do to combat Islamophobia, a few recommended the development of educational campaigns for social media platforms, believing this would help further raise awareness of Muslim Canadians,” wrote researchers.The Privy Council hired The Strategic Counsel, a Toronto research company, for $814,741 to do the study.“Asked whether they could recall any actions by the federal government related to Canada’s Muslim population, a few mentioned the recent recognition by federal officials, including the prime minister, of Islamic holidays such as Ramadan,” said Canadians’ Views. “A number who felt more positively cited what they viewed as significant progress in recent decades regarding the representation of Muslims in all levels of government.”“A few felt differently, believing more needed to done by the Government of Canada to protect the rights of Muslim Canadians as well as work to integrate them more thoroughly within Canadian society,” wrote researchers. “It was felt by these participants that Muslims were still viewed as outsiders by a significant portion of the population.”In a 2021 report, Statistics Canada said Islam is the religion growing the fastest in Canada. But Christians far outnumber Muslims.“The religious landscape in Canada has undergone significant changes,” said the report Religiosity in Canada and its Evolution From 1985 to 2019.A StatsCan study Immigration and Diversity: Population Projections for Canada and its Religions 2011 To 2036 estimated that in 13 years, Canada will have 12.9 million Catholics, 5.4 million Protestants, 2.8 million Muslims, 1.2 million Hindus, and 1.1 million Sikhs.