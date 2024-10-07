News

Canadian Natural Resources acquires Chevron’s Alberta assets for $.6.5B, announces 7% dividend increase

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
Athabasca Oil Sands Project
Synthetic Crude Oil
Muskeg River and Jackpine mines
Quest Carbon Capture and Storage facility
Scott Stauth
Mark Stainthorpe

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news