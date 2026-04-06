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Canadian navy base flies trans flag stating 'hateful online conduct' may be subject to 'criminal justice process'

Canada's navy raised a transgender flag at its morning colours ceremony, accompanied by a message online stating it will not tolerate "hateful online conduct," which may be subject to the "criminal justice process."
Canadian navy base flies trans flag stating 'hateful online conduct' may be subject to 'criminal justice process'
CFB Halifax Facebook screen grab
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Transgender
Royal Canadian Navy
Transgender Flag
Canadian Navy
Transgender Day Of Visibility
trangender flag canada
Canada forces base
military canada
Canadian Forces Base
CFB Halifax
CFB Halifax transgender flag

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