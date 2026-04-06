Canadian navy base flies trans flag stating 'hateful online conduct' may be subject to 'criminal justice process'

CALGARY — Canada's navy raised a transgender flag at its morning colours ceremony, accompanied by a message online stating it will not tolerate "hateful online conduct," which may be subject to the "criminal justice process."Last week, "Transgender Day of Visibility," was observed by the Royal Canadian Navy, or the East Coast Navy, on Canadian Forces Base (CFB) in Halifax — Canada's largest military base in terms of population.In a Facebook post, CFB Halifax stated,"Everyone deserves to live an authentic life, free from discrimination and harassment, whatever their gender identity or expression."They said that by raising the flag they were "recognizing the courage" of transgender people to "create a welcoming and respectful environment for all.".They warned those online who "express hateful, sexist, racist, homophobic, or transphobic" views would be reported for administrative or disciplinary action or through the "criminal justice process."As for what qualifies as "hateful online conduct" CFB says the conduct which is "incompatible with DND/CAF values and ethics" including "slanderous messages; put forward incorrect information; are aggressive or violent; and are contrary to the principles of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms."These ethical requirements, according to the feds are to, "Respect the dignity of all persons" which they define as "helping to create and maintain safe and healthy workplaces that are free from harassment and discrimination."As for how discrimination and harassment are defined, it does not go into detail. .However, we can get a better sense of the definition by looking at what the DND Defence Team "2SLGBTQI+ Champion’s CWO Senior Advisor", Ian St-Laurent, and "Defence Team 2SLGBTQI+ Champion," Lara Rook, wrote about the day.They both said in a statement, "allyship is one of the most meaningful ways we show this shared commitment.""Small everyday actions, including using correct names and pronouns, respecting lived experiences, and approaching differences with openness, all contribute to a culture where everyone can thrive," they claim.