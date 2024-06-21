News

Canadian navy leads conga line in Cuba while on mission to intimidate Russia

Canadian navy leads conga line in Cuba while on mission to intimidate Russia
Canadian navy leads conga line in Cuba while on mission to intimidate RussiaWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Russia
Royal Canadian Navy
Cuba
Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government
Defence Minister Bill Blair
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly
Canadian warship
President Vladimir Putin
Canadian Embassy in Cuba

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news