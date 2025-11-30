Canadian oil and gas assets for sale drop 55% year-over-year

The value of Canadian oil and natural gas properties and companies publicly for sale has fallen 55% compared to this time last year, according to a report from Sayer Energy Advisors. The total market value of assets available for sale is now approximately $2.2 billion, down from $4.9 billion in 2024.The decline reflects fewer companies pursuing public “strategic alternatives processes” and corporate divestitures, as well as steady levels of insolvency sales. Asset sale packages make up roughly $1.4 billion of the total, the same as last year, but the proportion of opportunities stemming from strategic alternatives has fallen sharply.Companies currently marketing non-core assets include TAQA North Ltd., which is seeking buyers for its Alberta holdings producing 5,200 boe/d, and Tourmaline Oil Corp., offering its Peace River High light oil and gas complex with 25,000 boe/d of production. Insolvency-driven sales remain stable, with seven ongoing processes compared to eight last year. .Notable insolvency sales include Forden Energy Inc. and 2150865 Alberta Ltd., producing a combined 150 boe/d, and Long Run Exploration Ltd., producing 6,434 boe/d of oil and natural gas in Alberta.Other non-core divestitures include Axiom Oil and Gas Inc., with 374 boe/d of production and midstream assets; Fallon Energy Inc., with 500 bbl/d of heavy oil in Saskatchewan’s Lloydminster area; and Integrity Oil Operations Ltd., producing 115 boe/d in Saskatchewan.The report notes that publicly listed assets may not reflect the full scope of Canadian oil and gas properties for sale, as many transactions are conducted privately. Recent private sales include NuVista Energy Ltd., ROK Resources Inc., and Woodcote Oil & Gas Inc.Sayer Energy Advisors warns that continued weakness in oil prices and difficulty raising capital could increase the number of Canadian oil and gas companies and properties publicly for sale in early 2026.