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Canadian oil and gas sector faces slower drilling activity through 2029

Savanna drilling rig near Drayton Valley, Alberta
Savanna drilling rig near Drayton Valley, AlbertaTwitter (“X”)
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Energy
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Caoec
Mark Scholz
Explorers and Producers Association of Canada
oil drilling
productivity mega deduction
studio.energy