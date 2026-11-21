CALGARY — A tanker carrying heavy crude from Cold Lake, Alberta, reached Japan in August, the first shipment of Canadian oil to the country in more than a year. Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called the delivery “profoundly significant” for the country’s energy security as conflict disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.Japanese leaders are interested in buying more Canadian oil to reduce their dependence on Middle Eastern crude, according to the Alberta Energy Centre, citing Kazuto Suzuki, director of the Tokyo-based Institute of Geoeconomics. Japan already buys natural gas from several countries, including Canada, but relies on the Middle East for almost all its imported oil.“The gas is already diversified compared to the crude oil, so oil is the important part,” Suzuki, a University of Tokyo professor, told a Calgary event hosted by the Canadian Global Affairs Institute..Japan imports nearly 85% of the energy it consumes, according to its Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Shortly after the Cold Lake shipment arrived, Takaichi announced emergency measures to secure oil from suppliers whose tankers can reach Japan without passing through the Strait of Hormuz.“Canada has an exit for energy exports on the West Coast, and there are no choke points between Japan and Canada,” Suzuki said.One obstacle to regular shipments is the type of oil Japanese refineries can handle. Many are built to process lighter crude, while most of Alberta’s oil exports are heavier diluted bitumen.Richard Masson, former CEO of the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission, said Canada could supply those refineries with synthetic crude through the Trans Mountain pipeline system. Alberta upgraders produce the lighter oil from bitumen and heavy crude..Japan eyes more Canadian energy exports as as ambassador touts secure Pacific route.Over time, Masson said, Japanese refiners could follow the example of U.S. Midwest operators that added equipment to process heavier oil once they had a reliable supply at an attractive price.“That doesn't increase your total refined product output, but it diversifies your supply and lowers its cost,” he said.An October report from the Atlantic Council identified refinery upgrades in East Asia as the most commercially viable option for expanding Canadian oil sales to the region. Suzuki said Japanese companies have resumed discussions about spending on refineries.The proposed Pacific Link pipeline could also expand Canada’s export capacity. The project would carry one million barrels of oil per day to the West Coast, with early construction expected to begin as soon as October 2027.