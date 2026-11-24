CALGARY — Canadian drillers and pressure pumpers could see activity grow 4% to 5% in 2027, according to Rystad Energy, as a second-half drilling rebound puts the oilfield services sector on track to erase this year’s early losses.The number of wells started fell 3% in the first half of 2026, while the number fracked dropped 5%. Rystad said higher commodity prices after the US-Iran war helped revive drilling in the Mannville, Clearwater and southeast Saskatchewan’s Mississippian oil plays. Drilling also picked up in liquids-rich areas of Alberta’s Montney. Rystad expects both well counts to finish the year roughly even with 2025.Well licences point to further gains. Through September, the combined length of horizontal well sections licensed in Alberta and British Columbia was up 14% from a year earlier, the highest level in records dating back to 2019. .Canadian oil could help Japan cut reliance on Middle East crude.The full-year total is on track to exceed 47 million feet. In the Duvernay alone, licensed footage rose 23%.Canada had 230 active drilling rigs on October 30, up 42 from a year earlier. More than 80% of high-specification triple rigs were in use, a level Rystad considers effectively full utilization.Higher crew wages and competing demand for rigs in the Middle East, Argentina, Venezuela and Australia could make it harder for Canadian contractors to add capacity.Several Canadian pressure-pumping companies have sent crews to the US or are preparing to do so to secure better rates and margins. The moves appear temporary, but Rystad said a sustained loss of at least 150,000 horsepower would leave Canada’s fracking market tighter than it has been in years.The firm expects Canadian demand for pumping horsepower to rise 11% by 2030, even assuming annual efficiency gains of 1%.Domestic sand suppliers are already gaining ground. Rystad estimates Canadian demand for proppant, the material used to hold fractures open, likely topped 10 million tonnes in 2026.Imports fell to about five million tonnes, their lowest level in at least five years, while domestic sales reached a record. Rystad expects annual demand to exceed 16 million tonnes by 2033 as new infrastructure allows producers to supply more gas to liquefied natural gas export projects.Rystad expects oilfield growth to remain modest through the end of the decade, with a more sustained increase after 2030 as export capacity expands.LNG Canada’s second phase has secured a final decision to proceed, while the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG project is roughly 60% contracted, according to the firm.