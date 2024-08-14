Canadian Olympic twerker rakes in $150,000 on OnlyFans

Canadian Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman bragged her amateur pornography page on OnlyFans garnered 20,000 new subscriptions since Paris 2024, translating to more than $150,000. Newman after winning the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics celebrated her place on the podium by twerking — squatting and wiggling her hips back and forth in a sexually suggestive manner — in front of the cameras, a move she later defended. The Canadian athlete, 30, has been posting to her OnlyFans since before the Tokyo Games in 2021. “Access to my naughtiest content,” wrote Newman in a recent post, luring people into forking over the US$7.79 subscription fee. The pole vaulter said she also has about 200,000 new subscribers on Instagram since the Olympics kicked off. She told the Daily Mail after the twerking episode, her porn page crashed. She and her team made an SOS call to the company, and OnlyFans software employees helped get her page live again. Newman told the publication that she uses the porn platform to “connect with fans” and give them an “inside look” into her life training as an Olympic athlete. “There's always a (stigma) around it, and I am well aware of it,” said Newman.“Originally, I started it because I was like, "I need your energy, get me riled up that I'm going to an Olympic Games."'“But I have so much faith in the company and where it's going.”Newman spends $500 to $800 each week on chiropractic and massage sessions. She also recently had a sauna and hyperbaric chamber installed in her home. “The knowledge that I've been able to accumulate because of my financial gains with OnlyFans and my other sponsors, has only helped me get this bronze medal more than ever,” said Newman. She said she has no plans to quit pornography — as OnlyFans allows her to be her “authentic self” — but acknowledges she wouldn't be able to do it if she had a contract with a league like the NBA or NFL. Newman hopes to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “It's just such a great hub for social media,” she said.