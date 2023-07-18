Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Canadian parental rights activist Billboard Chris said he often hears about Cobratate CEO Andrew Tate when he does his street conversations.
“He’s influencing boys because he’s confident, because our culture is emasculating, and like any charismatic figure, he’s right about some things,” tweeted Billboard Chris on Monday.
“To all the young guys, find a real role model.”
When I’m having street conversations, I hear very often from young men about Andrew Tate. He’s influencing boys because he’s confident, because our culture is emasculating, and like any charismatic figure, he’s right about some things.To all the young guys, find a real role… https://t.co/6tzE5QHYS1
American author Chad Michael Bruckner said growing up, he heard people should look up to their fathers if they want to admire a person.
“That’s almost a laughable statement today and that’s really sad to me,” said Bruckner.
“When young men don’t have a positive influence, they will find one to help them.”
Growing up I routinely heard “if you want to look up to someone, look up to your father.” That’s almost a laughable statement today and that’s really sad to me. When young men don’t have a positive influence they will find one to help them. That’s how connection works. Men are…
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.