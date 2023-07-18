Billboard Chris

Billboard Chris 

 Courtesy Billboard Chris

Canadian parental rights activist Billboard Chris said he often hears about Cobratate CEO Andrew Tate when he does his street conversations. 

“He’s influencing boys because he’s confident, because our culture is emasculating, and like any charismatic figure, he’s right about some things,” tweeted Billboard Chris on Monday. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.