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Canadian patients wait too long to benefit from medical innovation and new technologies

da Vinci Surgical System
da Vinci Surgical System
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Healthcare
Cdnpoli
Montreal Economic Institute
Emmanuelle B. Faubert
da Vinci Surgical System
Intuitive Surgical
proton beam therapy

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