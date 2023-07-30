Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A Canadian soccer player made history by becoming the first openly transgender player to participate in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
According to reports, a Canadian midfielder named Quinn, who is biologically female but identifies as transgender and uses they/them pronouns, has played in both of Canada's two matches in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Last week, Quinn played the entire 90 minutes in a match against Nigeria. On Wednesday, they also played in a match against Ireland.
In the match against Ireland, the midfielder successfully made 59 passes.
In a post on Instagram in 2020, the 27-year-old person shared that they are transgender.
“Coming out is HARD (and kinda bs). I know for me, it's something I’ll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I've lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly,” said the Instagram post.
“Instagram is a weird space. I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that’s really not why anyone is on here, including myself.”
“So INSTEAD I want to be visible to queer folks who don’t see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks (if you don’t know what cis means, that's probably you!!!) to be better allies … It's a process, and I know it won't be perfect, but if I can encourage you to start then it's something,” said the Instagram post.
Before participating in a World Cup game, Quinn talked about their experience as a transgender athlete.
“Being a transgender athlete, it was difficult to see my place in sports and see that I belong,” Quinn told the media.
“And the same goes for cisgender girls who are navigating their experience; we have a male-dominated sports culture in North America and they deserve to see they have a place in this sport. It's so important for young soccer players to have role models in sport.”
According to Quinn, the Canadian national team has been very supportive and has given them a way to express themselves.
“Seeing the women’s national team and fortunately being able to interact with some of them was hugely important for me in understanding that there was a pathway for me,” said Quinn.
Canada's upcoming game is scheduled for Monday against Australia.
A biological male, as determined by his gametes, is a not a transgendered woman, he’s still a biological male.
Facts are so hateful!
Call a spade a spade, FF$! HE is a MAN playing against other WOMEN.
It's that simple. Forget the transgender BS.
BOYCOTT FIFA!
It says they're biological female so she's a she. A mentally ill she.
I care about as much about this as I do about woman’s soccer, which is virtually nothing.
[thumbup]
