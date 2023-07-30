Quinn Canadian Trans Soccer Player
A Canadian soccer player made history by becoming the first openly transgender player to participate in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

According to reports, a Canadian midfielder named Quinn, who is biologically female but identifies as transgender and uses they/them pronouns, has played in both of Canada's two matches in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

I Hear Tell
I Hear Tell

A biological male, as determined by his gametes, is a not a transgendered woman, he’s still a biological male.

Facts are so hateful!

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Call a spade a spade, FF$! HE is a MAN playing against other WOMEN.

It's that simple. Forget the transgender BS.

BOYCOTT FIFA!

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

It says they're biological female so she's a she. A mentally ill she.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I care about as much about this as I do about woman’s soccer, which is virtually nothing.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

