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Canadian poet Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature

The Toronto-born poet and classicist is the third Canadian to take the literature prize. She was in Iceland when the call came.
Carson is the third Canadian to win the literature prize given to a living writer.
Carson is the third Canadian to win the literature prize given to a living writer.Illustration
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Canadian Literature
Anne Carson
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