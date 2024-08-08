Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman defends Olympic twerking, OnlyFans popularity

Canadian Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman on Thursday defended “twerking” while celebrating her bronze medal the day before at the Paris Games in the Stade de France. The move got the 30-year-old of Delaware, ON, 65,000 likes on her OnlyFans, the amateur pornography subscription service. Newman said she posts “a lot of (her) training sessions” on OnlyFans. She’s charging $7.14 per month rather than her usual $12.99 while the Olympics are on. Content creators can keep only 20% of their OnlyFans revenue. .Speaking to German publication BILD, Newman said people can think whatever they want about her presence on OnlyFans. “Of course, many people have a certain cliché when they think of OnlyFans. I can’t change many people’s minds,” said Newman. “This website has connected me with many fans, more than any other pole vaulter before. What others think about it doesn’t bother me. I am who I am and I do it well.”“I earn money with what I post — you have to log in to find out. It makes me confident and I feel good about it,” Newman said. .Newman reached 4.85 m in her pole vault this week that earned her a bronze medal, a Canadian record. After her medal win, she said it was “a surreal moment.”“It was awesome. Everyone was saying if someone was going to do it it would be me and I’m so happy I lived up to that expectation,” she said, per the Canadian Olympic Committee.