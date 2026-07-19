Canadian politicians earn more than most US counterparts despite lower GDP rankings

A new report has informed Canadians that most of their politicians are compensated much better than their American counterparts.The Canadian Taxpayer Federation (CTF) report shows many of the state representatives are operating on salaries significantly smaller than those of provincial legislators, while most states are still out-earning almost all of Canada in terms of GDP per capita.In 2025, MPPs in Ontario earned the highest salary among the Canadian provinces with a base salary of $157,350.Of the 50 states in the US, only three pay their politicians a higher salary, New York, California, and Pennsylvania. .Of the top 10 highest-paid legislators, Canadian provinces take four of these spots.On top of this, no Canadian provincial legislator, which earns an average of $115,378, earns a lower salary than an American politician, who earns an average salary of $58,241.Only 18% of American legislators make over $100,000 CAD, while in Canada, 70% of legislators make more than $100,000.The following are the provinces ranked from least to most handsomely paid provincial politicians. .1. Prince Edward Island (PEI)According to the CTF, PEI MLAs earn a base salary of $84,598, nearly double the median salary of their American equivalents.PEI is ranked 22 out of a total of 60 states and provinces, while also having a combined marginal tax rate higher than any state."While MLAs are being paid more than most of their American peers, the province’s economy is not keeping pace," stated the CTF.PEI is home to the third-lowest GDP per capita of any province or state. .2. New Brunswick (NB)NB generously compensates its politicians to the tune of a $93,126 base salary. This is again, more than double the median American state politician's base salary.Meanwhile, NB has one of the top 10 highest marginal tax rates when compared to all the states and provinces. Despite this, NB ranks lowest among the Canadian provinces in terms of GDP.NB politicians voted themselves a raise in 2024, raising their base salaries from $85,000 to $93,126..3. Newfoundland and Labrador (NL)Another Atlantic province, NL MHAs earn a base salary of $95,357, while having the highest marginal tax rate of any province or state.NL also ranks near the bottom of all the Canadian provinces in GDP per capita.With this in mind, NL's Premier Tony Wakeham requested a review of legislators' salaries, which in 2024 recommended raising salaries to $120,000.Another review and its findings will be published before the fall sitting. .4. SaskatchewanNow to Western Canada, Saskatchewan falls lower on the list with their base salary for legislators amounting to $113,432 — Saskatchewan MLAs received a 2.1% raise of $2,333 just last year.The province's marginal tax rate ranks higher than those of 46 American states, while its GDP per capita is lower than that of 23 American states..5. ManitobaAnother Western Canada culprit, MLAs are paid a base salary of $112,273.This is double the median American state representative salary, while the MLAs also took a raise of $3,005 last year.Manitoba's marginal tax rate is also higher than that of any US state, with its GDP per capita lower than all US states except Mississippi. .6. Nova Scotia (NS)NS MLAs cannot say they're not well paid — they earn a $115,000 base salary.NS has one of the highest marginal tax rates in North America — NL being the only place to beat it.Their GDP is also severely low — the only Canadian province lower is NB, which is also lower than all the American states. .7. British Columbia (BC)BC MLAs' base salary is $122,042, making it the ninth-highest among the top 10 highest-paid legislators in all states and provinces. Their marginal tax rate is among the highest in all the states and provinces, ranking fourth.Its GDP per capita ranks lower than 42 of the 50 states. .8. AlbertaAlberta MLAs enjoy a base salary of $127,677, making it the seventh province with the highest-paid legislators.Alberta is just outside of the top 10 highest marginal tax rates, coming in 11.Alberta is the only Canadian province on the list that ranks in the top 20 for GDP per capita..9. QuebecSwimming in base salary, Quebec pays its MNAs $141,625.It ranks second-highest in Canada for paying provincial politicians, while having one of the highest marginal tax rates in Canada.Its GDP per capita ranks lower than all the American states except for Mississippi..10. OntarioOntario pays its MPPs the highest salaries in the country — giving them a $157,350 base salary.Ontario's marginal tax rate is also higher than any American state, and ranks third-highest among Canadian provinces.Its GDP per capita is lower than that of 43 American states. .As the CTF mentions, many politicians argue higher salaries for them result in better outcomes for taxpayers.Yet the data presented when comparing GDP rankings shows many American states pay its political state representatives less than their Canadian counterparts, while outperforming Canadian provinces.For example, Texas has a population of more than 31 million people, a higher population than any province.It pays its politicians $10,331 annually — and Texas is still wealthier than any Canadian province.