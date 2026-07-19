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Canadian politicians earn more than most US counterparts despite lower GDP rankings

Canadian politicians earn more than most US counterparts despite lower GDP rankings
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Saskpoli
Ctf
Canadian Taxpayer Federation
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provincial legislators
Ontario pays MPPs most in Canada
GDP Canada
Canadian politicians earn more than US
ctf report
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Western Standard
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