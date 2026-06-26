Canadian politicians offer confusing, mixed messaging on BC condo policy

VANCOUVER — Is it a condo “bailout” policy? A “rent-to-own” scheme? An “affordable housing” plan? An infrastructure “investment”? It depends who you ask and no one seems to have any details.On paper at least, this appears to be a developer bailout, with the federal and provincial governments using public funds to acquire more than 2,200 vacant condominium units from developers and convert them into affordable housing through Build Canada Homes and BC Housing..The June 18 joint announcement by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier David Eby presented the Canada–British Columbia Partnership on Condo Conversion as one piece of a much larger infrastructure and housing supply package. The official release described it in general terms: governments would “leverage innovative financing tools to convert more than 2,200 vacant condo units in priority growth areas into affordable homes” and called it “one of the fastest and most efficient ways to increase housing supply.” Housing Minister and former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson later used social media to correct what he called “inaccurate reporting” tying the full $3.2 billion directly to purchasing condo units, stating the money targets infrastructure and cost reductions for new construction..In the days since the announcement, Carney has offered a more specific description. He has said the program would function as a “rent-to-own arrangement” for people unable to make a traditional down payment, with governments buying units at a discount and financing them so occupants can eventually own..Carney has also stated the condo conversion component carries an overall envelope of around $1.45 billion, with the federal government only covering roughly 10%. Perhaps most significantly, however, Carney told reporters Thursday that he announced the program at the urging of BC Premier David Eby. Eby, meanwhile, distanced the province from the program during his own press conference Thursday, saying the federal government had done a poor job explaining how it is supposed to work. “We will be releasing details about the proposal coming forward. People hate it. That’s okay. We don’t have to do it,” Eby said..“On this condo proposal, I mean, you know, the federal government was enthusiastic about us announcing this before all the details were out … in the absence of details, that means the plot has become lost a little bit here,” Eby said, before also reframing the “proposal” as a potential “rent-to-own” arrangement for individuals who would “never otherwise” be able to enter the market.Those "explanations" left listeners begging for details, which the BC NDP Housing Minister Christine Boyle then embarrassingly failed to deliver during what was called a “painful” and “shocking” CBC News interview with Gloria Mackarenko later that afternoon..“Can you tell us which properties you're talking about?” Mackarenko asked the minister. “We’re working on all of those details,” Boyle responded. “Are you expecting to buy them for less than the developers were expecting?” Mackarenko followed up. “Yes that is the plan; we’re not bailing out developers,” Boyle confirmed. “We're working on a good affordable pathway.” “Again, when we're talking about affordability, and the ability to afford a one bedroom or maybe a two bedroom condo. I mean, you tell me, many of these condos are almost $1 million. Who exactly is this going to benefit?” Mackarenko pushed further. “These are the details we are working on,” Boyle offered, appearing to admit Ottawa and Victoria had committed billions of dollars to a program with no clearly identified benefactors..Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation data show 4,376 completed and unabsorbed condominium apartments in the Vancouver census metropolitan area as of May 2026, an increase of 76% from the same month a year earlier.Adding to the conflicting accounts, Carney said on Thursday that there is “no specific contemplated transaction at this stage.” But during his own separate, same-day press conference, Eby stated governments are “acquiring units below the cost of construction” and that developers will take losses with no profits from the program.Despite the conflicting descriptions coming from the prime minister, the premier and the housing minister, the governments have still not released key operational details. .Those missing details include, or better, don't include, which properties are to be purchased, the price or discount at which units would be acquired, how the rent-to-own model would actually function over time, who would be allowed to participate, or what long-term costs taxpayers would bear once financing and ongoing expenses occur.The original June 18 announcement contained no reference to rent-to-own structures, purchase discounts or developer losses, further adding to confusion and mixed messaging.