News

Canadian politicians offer confusing, mixed messaging on BC condo policy

Federal and provincial leaders offered sharply different descriptions of a plan to convert more than 2,200 vacant condos into affordable housing, with no specifics yet released on pricing, which projects would be included, or who would benefit from the proposal.
BC NDP Housing Minister Christine Boyle during a Thursday CBC interview widely described as "shocking" and "embarrassing."
BC NDP Housing Minister Christine Boyle during a Thursday CBC interview widely described as "shocking" and "embarrassing."CBC screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
Cmhc
David Eby
Mark Carney
Christine Boyle
BC NDP Premier David Eby
Gregor Robertson
Mo Amir
Condo bailout
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news