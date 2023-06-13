Canadians generally have “fairly negative views” about foreign aid, with around 25% of people across the country supporting reductions in funding, according to research by the department of Foreign Affairs.
Each year, Canada spends $6.4 billion on aid to other countries, not including additional funds for pandemic relief or efforts related to Ukraine's war.
“Survey results reveal some fairly negative views about certain aspects of international aid,” said a department report.
“More than half of Canadians say a lot of international aid from Canada ends up in the pockets of corrupt politicians in the developing world (56%) and that most international aid does not get to the intended recipients (54%). Moreover, 41% agree most international aid is spent on programs that don’t help reduce poverty.”
Asked “All things considered, do you think the world is getting better?” Seventy-six percent said the world was getting worse. Only 9% thought the world was getting better.
“When asked to what extent they think various organizations are able to make a difference in reducing poverty in poor countries, Canadians feel many organizations can make a difference in reducing world poverty but are less confident in the Government of Canada’s capacity,” said the report Canadian Views on International Assistance Tracking Study.
In the report, only 42% of respondents believed that the Government of Canada made a significant impact in reducing global poverty. This percentage was lower than private charities, cited by 54% of respondents, the United Nations at 60%, and private corporations at 62%.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the study by Ekos Research Associates used questionnaires to collect data from 3,059 people across Canada. The Foreign Affairs department funded the research with $76,670.
Asked if they agreed with the statement, “I would feel very guilty if I ignored the needs of poor people in poor countries,” 50% agreed. Twenty-two percent disagreed.
Asked “Do you think the government should increase or decrease the amount of money it spends on international aid?” only 33% proposed more spending. Twenty-five percent favoured a cut in foreign aid.
According to the report, provinces varied in their support for cuts. The lowest support was in Québec with 13%, followed by Atlantic Canada with 24%. Ontario and British Columbia had similar levels of support at 26% and 27%, respectively. Saskatchewan and Manitoba showed higher support with 32%, while Alberta had the highest support with 37%.
The department of Foreign Affairs conducted focus group research in 2019 to assess Canadians' attitudes towards foreign aid. The results showed that most Canadians were indifferent or apathetic about the topic.
The research follows 2019 focus group research by the department of Foreign Affairs that found Canadians were typically uninterested in foreign aid.
“We aren’t taking care of our own house,” one focus group participant was quoted in Qualitative Research on International Assistance.
“Canada is suffering,” said another.
“I’d like to know what the government’s priorities are.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
All that money is borrowed
