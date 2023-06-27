The Public Service Commission (PSC) came up with a list of tips to improve recruitment of indigenous people, according to an access to information and privacy (ATIP) request obtained by the Western Standard.
“The most effective way to advertise is through word of mouth in the communities,” said the PSC in a memo.
“People are more likely to work in organizations their acquaintances report being a good place to work.”
The memo said indigenous people can be recruited through job descriptions which are easy to understand. It added they have to communicate company values and list flexible work arrangements.
Images and statements which promote inclusion should be put in job ads. It is good to have a contact person listed.
The PSC said it is “important to talk about the mentoring we offer, to give time for traditional activities.”
It acknowledged indigenous oral traditions are stronger than the written word. There are plenty of words on the ads, so it is easier to make videos.
The PSC wants to drop standardized tests for indigenous people because of barriers. An example it offered was an indigenous woman named Chantal who taught herself to read before going to school, but had difficulty passing exams.
The memo called on managers to explain to them how to apply by video, record the session, and make it available.
The job interview should involve managers introducing themselves. They should describe their experiences, what they do, and demonstrate the various career paths available in the PCS.
The PSC said managers can reveal their identity if they are comfortable, say how many languages they speak, and demonstrate diversity. If they have indigenous objects, it said they should “show them to demonstrate your interest in the culture.”
The memo concluded by saying it is important to provide initial support during training.
“If [an] indigenous employee does not feel supported, [he or she] may leave the job,” said the PSC.
The PSC lowered the hiring criteria for a position to let an indigenous person obtain it, according to an ATIP request obtained by the Western Standard on Wednesday.
During the 1970s and 1980s numerous federal government departments developed all sorts of models and algorithms for hiring and promoting more francophones within federal departments, the military and other government agencies. This systemic favoritism was deemed a success.
