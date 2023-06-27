Indigenous people

Music and dance was part of the events at National Indigenous Peoples Day in Thompson, MB, in 2022. 

 Courtesy Walther Bernal/CBC

The Public Service Commission (PSC) came up with a list of tips to improve recruitment of indigenous people, according to an access to information and privacy (ATIP) request obtained by the Western Standard

“The most effective way to advertise is through word of mouth in the communities,” said the PSC in a memo. 

mervingry
mervingry

During the 1970s and 1980s numerous federal government departments developed all sorts of models and algorithms for hiring and promoting more francophones within federal departments, the military and other government agencies. This systemic favoritism was deemed a success.

